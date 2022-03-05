Polar Plunge makes a splash for Special Olympics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Community members broke the ice Saturday afternoon for the 24th annual Polar Plunge held at Black River Beach.
The winter tradition helps raise money for nearly 9,000 statewide Special Olympics athletes to help assist them train and compete at the state and national level competitions.
The goal this year is to raise $75,000.
Participants raised money for the privilege of taking a chilly dip in the Black River. They registered for the plunge in teams or individually.
The plunge is more than just getting in the frigid water. Participants also competed for the most memorable plunge and the most creative outfits and themes.
Each plunge was judged by law enforcement volunteers due to the strong partnership Special Olympics has with them.
Polar Plunge Committee member Kerry Gloede said this is a fun event for anyone to get involved in to help an important cause.
"For some groups it's become a tradition. We've got family groups, work groups, friend groups." Gloede continues, "it's just a fun day and everybody is supporting Special Olympics so we can't ask for anything more than that."
Some of the creative teams that participated, are Team Lederfrozen, Team Cheese Curds, and the Extra Wet Wingers.