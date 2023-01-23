Police confirm body found was missing woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that a missing Tomah woman was found dead.
Felicia J. Wanna, also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. Her family reported her missing after she was seen December 29 in Warrens. A statement from authorities said she had "a history of mental health concerns and is considered endangered and possibly in crisis."
On Wednesday, January 18, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that a body believed to be Wanna was found in a rural part of the county but didn't confirm it.
On Monday, the Ho-Chunk Nation Police canceled a statewide missing endangered person alert issued two weeks ago for Wanna which stated she "had been located deceased."
Her death is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.