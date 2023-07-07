Police issue warning after making an arrest in a $735,000 scam case

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - After a month-long investigation, the Houston Co. Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a $735,000 scam case.
Dineshkumar Raojibhai Patel was taken into custody after police were contacted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). HSI said an organization based in India was using money mules in the United States to scam elderly victims.
Investigators said one of those victims was a Houston County resident. The victim was told his name and social security number was associated with an illicit package delivered to Texas from Mexico, and there would be a warrant out for his arrest if he did not cooperate.
In total, police said the victim paid around $735,000 and was told that money would keep him out of jail.
Lieutenant Steve Garrett with the Houston Co. Sheriff's Office said this is a reminder to look out for your loved ones who are more susceptible to scams.
"Make sure you try to educate the elderly people in your family, stay in contact with them if you are helping with banking and things like that," Lt. Garrett said. "This specific victim we are talking about that was taken for almost three quarters of a million dollars, he is of the trusting generation and very hard working. He has put himself in very tough financial situation because of being a victim of a scam."
Patel was arrested during a cash pick up on June 8. He was being held at the Houston County Law Enforcement Center but posted bail and was released.