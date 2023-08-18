Police reminding drivers to watch out for kids and crossing guards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is reminding drivers to watch out for kids and crossing guards as students head back to school.
"At the end of the month here in August, these kids will be out and about," Sgt. Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Dept. said. "And they might not know the exact route. It takes them time to learn where they can and can't cross."
Sgt. Pataska explained that crossing guards do more than keep kids safe as they go to and from school.
"They're great in that they are getting to know the kids because they are staying at those specific locations outside those certain schools," Pataska explained. "They can build those relationships and make sure they are getting to and from school, and if they missed a school day, they'll maybe ask hey how are you doing?"
Police say crossing guards are always needed. Find out how to become a crossing guard by visiting the La Crosse School District's website.