 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be cancelled
at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should still reduce prolonged or heavy exertion
if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Police reminding drivers to watch out for kids and crossing guards

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is reminding drivers to watch out for kids and crossing guards as students head back to school.

Crossing Guard

"At the end of the month here in August, these kids will be out and about," Sgt. Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Dept. said. "And they might not know the exact route. It takes them time to learn where they can and can't cross."

Sgt. Pataska explained that crossing guards do more than keep kids safe as they go to and from school.

"They're great in that they are getting to know the kids because they are staying at those specific locations outside those certain schools," Pataska explained. "They can build those relationships and make sure they are getting to and from school, and if they missed a school day, they'll maybe ask hey how are you doing?"

Police say crossing guards are always needed. Find out how to become a crossing guard by visiting the La Crosse School District's website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 