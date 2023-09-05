 Skip to main content
Police searching for driver who crashed camper into railroad bridge

Swing bridge hit by camper

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Authorities are looking for the driver responsible for crashing an RV into the Swing Bridge on Shore Acres Dr. early Tuesday evening.

La Crescent Police tell News 19 they got the call around 6 p.m. for a camper that failed to clear the bridge and smashed into the underside of the structure. The camper fell off its trailer frame, which ditched nearby. The driver then fled the scene.

They are now looking for the driver of a dark gray 2019 Ram truck with a full-size cab, soft rear topper and a brush guard on the front. Anyone with information should call La Crescent Police immediately at (507) 895-4414.

Swing bridge suspect vehicle

Courtesy: La Crescent Police Dept.

Crews from La Crescent Police and Fire responded. Canadian Pacific rail crews were seen inspecting the bridge.

Police said the bridge did not appear to sustain any damage to its structural integrity. The road remains closed while the camper and debris is removed.

Close-up of damage to camper in Swing Bridge crash

The access road around the bridge underpass is open for drivers to make their way around the scene.

