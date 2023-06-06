Police seeing major increase in calls to 9-1-1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Police Department was hit with a surge of calls to 9-1-1 over the weekend.
The department said from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday, dispatch received over 151 calls.
Officials said that is a major increase from previous years, but it is not necessarily because crime is up. It is often due to unintentional calls to police. Often times it is due to features on cell phones that accidentally dial emergency services.
Police say the best thing you can do is stay on the line.
"Please don't hang up. Go ahead and have a conversation with that emergency services worker on the line," Captain Avrie Schott said. "Let them know what happened and give them the information they need. So, we can move on and take a 9-1-1 call that might be important and someone needs help."
Captain Schott said at this time last year, there were only about 35 calls to 9-1-1 in a weekend.