Police training takes place in south side building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People driving by an office building on South Avenue Thursday morning may have noticed La Crosse police in tactical gear outside the building.
Fortunately, it was only for training.
La Crosse Police confirmed to WXOW that officers were inside and outside the building to practice in the event of a real situation.
The department's tactical vehicle and several squad cars were in the building's parking lot.
An in case anyone was still unsure what was happening, there was a sign in the parking lot signifying that training was in progress.