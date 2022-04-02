Polish Cultural Institute and Museum hosted Artisan's Spring Fling Saturday

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The annual Artisan's Spring Fling drew local businesses and community members Saturday afternoon, despite the snow.
Commonly known as the Polish Museum, the Polish Cultural Institute and Museum hosts two annual craft fairs a year; one in the spring and the other in winter.
Vendors sold art, plants, decorations, services and more.
For Patrick Smith, a wood turner who turned his hobby into a business, the craft fair allow him to share his creativity with the community.
He added that one of his favorite products, a pig made of local wood, is also one of his top sellers.
"I like trying different things, and the pigs have been kind of a staple," Smith said. "I like that the people are always friendly and people are laughing."
Smith plans on returning to a Polish Museum artisan fair in the future where he plans on showcasing new woodworked products.