Political science expert weighs in on invasion of Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky spoke with News 19 on Friday about the invasion of Ukraine.
Chergosky said Russia's attack on Ukraine is likely to impact the political process here in the United States, but not necessarily in a negative way. He said Democrats and Republicans seem to be united on the topic.
"Democrats and Republicans alike have largely been condemning the actions of Russia, condemning the acts of Valdamir Putin," Chergosky said. "That really does help strength the United States' hand in this conflict, the United States' ability to be a leader in this conflict."
Chergosky said it is difficult for the U.S. to take a leadership role in these types of conflicts when there is polarization and partisanship here at home.