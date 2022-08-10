Political Science Professor weighs in after Tuesday's primary election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Tuesday's elections in Wisconsin had a high number of voters and UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor voiced his concern and hopes as November's midterm election approaches.
According to Associated Press, nearly 1.2 million (26%) Wisconsinites hit the polls, the highest for a non-presidential election in 40 years. La Crosse County saw just under 35% turnout according to county records.
UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky said the hope for every election is to have high voter turnout and Tuesday's numbers bode well for the midterm.
"I think we're going to get a very high voter turnout in the November election," Chergosky said. "That is because of the extraordinary amount of money that is going to be spent on at least three elections that are really pivotal in Western Wisconsin - the race for Governor, the race for United States Senate and the race for the U.S. House of Representatives replacing Ron Kind."
He went on to say the amount of money and intense campaigning will drive up voter turnout.
In the 3rd Congressional District, residents will see Republican Derrick Van Orden and Democrat State Senator Brad Pfaff go toe-to-toe to replace Rep. Ron Kind who is retiring after 26 years in Washington.
Chergosky said at the moment, the race for this seat is a toss-up. What he said he sees in the district is that the Republican Party historically wins rural communities and the Democratic Party wins urban areas - which is creating an even bigger divide in the district.
"This is one of the most competitive, the most watched and it's just the highest profile race in the country," Chergosky said. "We see fewer and fewer and fewer seats in the House of Representatives that are actually competitive between the two parties. So this race really stands out."
He warned that the competitive nature could fill the next few months will overly negative campaigning.
Chergosky wants voters to remain educated and making an informed vote, focusing on why a candidate is the best choice instead of simply voting against the other side.
