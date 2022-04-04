3rd Dist. candidate Rebecca Cooke stops at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Third District Congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke visited UW-La Crosse on Monday afternoon.
The visit is part of her 19 County campaign tour. Cooke visited Trempealeau County last week and said this visit to La Crosse is her second stop in the tour.
During her visit, Cooke said she hopes to bring a new perspective to this race and fix what she called "kitchen table issues".
"Having access to affordable quality healthcare, attracting the kinds of jobs that are good paying that increase the quality of life for everyday working-class people in this district, and broadband access," Rebecca Cooke (D) 3rd Congressional District Candidate said. "When kiddos are doing their homework in a Culver's parking lot and people can't get to their telehealth appointments, that's an issue."
Cooke is hoping to win the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin's 3rd District. She is running against several candidates; including Deb McGrath, Mark Neumann, Sen. Brad Pfaff and Brett Knudsen.
The primary for the candidates is August 9 with the general election on November 8.
They are all seeking to replace Congressman Ron Kind who said last August that he isn't running for re-election.