Billings talks about 95th Assembly win, Wisconsin a 'purple' state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Democratic 95th Assembly District Representative Jill Billings has won another term in office.

On Tuesday, she defeated Republican challenger Chris Woodard by a 2-to-1 margin to win re-election.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS

Billings was first elected in a November 2011 special election, then re-elected in 2012.

She currently sits on the Committee on Children and Families and the Committee on Substance Abuse and Prevention.

Woodard serves on the La Crosse City Council. He was elected in April 2021. He ran unopposed in the August primary.

Billings celebrated her victory at the Pettibone Resort Banquet Hall with other Democratic Candidates up for election and supporters.

"I'm grateful for all the people in the Coulee Region who put their faith in me again and voted for me and I'm excited to get going after the election," Billings said.

Billings said she has legislation on human trafficking and will be meeting with the Governor on the budget. And looks forward to working down the aisle with colleagues on both side of the political spectrum.

Elected to her 7th term, Billings noticed a lot more negativity in this year's campaign.

"I think this race was a little different," Rep. Billings explained. "You could see a lot more nastiness on TV and radio and social media, unfortunately. I think this was a brutal election and as I knocked doors, especially to the end, people in my district felt the same way. They were tired of seeing all the negativity."

Representative Billings reflecting on the results on Wednesday said that for the races that are too close to call, she's noticed a resistance from candidates in accepting the results.

"Because we're such a purple state and things are close, I think people are being cautious about conceding or claiming victory. Especially this year," Billings said. "And I think there's also a sensitivity out there when there's some election deniers, there are some people who are, namely former President Trump, who have lost but haven't conceded. I would call that being a sore loser. When you lose, you lose and that's being a good sport. You acknowledge it, you shake hands, and you go on and fight for another day. That's what you do in politics."