Brad Pfaff calls attack on U.S. Capitol January 6th "beyond shameful"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - He scheduled a news conference to, in his words, draw a line in the sand.
Wisconsin Democratic Third District candidate Brad Pfaff says the attack on the U.S. Capitol is something we have not seen since 1812, and he doesn't want to see it again.
Pfaff appeared with U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin to say in part, that if you believe the behavior of the people who breached the Capitol building January 6 is acceptable, he is not your candidate.
He says he understands that democracy is a "fragile thing," but important.
"I understand that there needs to be give and take. There needs to be back and forth, but we always don't get what we want. But, we got to continue to move forward in a way that's respectful toward one another."
Senator Baldwin says, "not only will Brad staunchly defend democracy and our rights and our freedoms, but he'll fight for policies that will help Wisconsin working families."