Chris Christie set to announce bid for 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues to impact particulate concentrations at the surface across parts of Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to reach levels UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality Web site at https://airquality.wi.gov