Congressional candidates Finstad and Ettinger provide their stances on the nation's top issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KIMT) - Special election primary winners Jeff Ettinger (DFL) and Brad Finstad (GOP) provided their stances on three top national issues on Tuesday.
First, each candidate was asked about their stance on abortion rights or anti abortion rights.
Finstad said he is a staunch pro-life supporter and believes abortion legislation should be decided by the states and not the federal government.
"I am a 100% pro life. We need to protect and uphold the sanctity of life. With the leaked document and if the Supreme Court does go down this road, then it goes back to the states and it becomes an issue that is more localized and that the states can have a say in it. I think the best form of government is the most localized government we can have," Finstad.
Ettinger, who at one point was a lawyer, said he fears the potential overturning of Roe V Wade will result in the prosecution of women and doctors.
"When I came to Hormel Foods 30 ago I was an attorney and in the law department and so I am familiar with the legal world. It just kind of surprises me that after 50 years of precedent that we are somehow now in a position where that will not be precedent if the leaked decision seems to be the real outcome. I think the problem becomes that we should not be making criminals out of women or their doctors for their private decisions and intimate situations," Ettinger said.
Next up was gun legislation, which has dominated legislative talks this week after two shooting massacres took place this month.
Ettinger said he supports the right to own a firearm but believes lawmakers need to take a closer look at crafting new background check legislation.
"Just a terrible incident. One of a string of terrible incidents we continue to seem to have in this country. You know, I believe in Second Amendment rights and I do not have a problem with people lawfully owning guns. I do feel that we need to be strengthening our background checks system. I do not understand how we determine certain people are dangerous to have guns and then allow loopholes so they can get guns anyways," Ettinger said.
Taking a different approach than his opponent, Finstad said lawmakers should look more at mental health and school safety legislation.
"First and foremost, my heart and my prayers go out to those families. What a horrific event. You know, I think from a federal level we can take a look and be proactive from the school safety standpoint but from the gun legislation standpoint, we have so many gun laws on the book right now that we need to make sure we are looking at it and enforcing what we do have. We also need to look at the person behind these terrible incidents, you know, what are we doing as a country for mental health for safety for concerns for folks that are struggling," Finstad said.
Lastly, both candidates were asked about election integrity and their views towards the 2020 election cycle.
Ettinger previously told KIMT that Jan. 6 was one of the main reasons why he decided to run for office.
"To me is just a huge issue. I mean, if it was just a one up issue where you had this terrible event on Jan. 6 with people rioting at the capitol, that was awful but I think it has been magnified by the fact that people just continue to cling to this idea that the election was illegitimate. You had volunteers throughout the country working at election booths telling you things were proper there were 60 court cases to review any improprieties and at some point you just have to move on," Ettinger said.
Regarding the 2020 election, Finstad said there were some changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic that did not include the legislature, which created confusion among voters.
"Election integrity standpoint though, I will tell, the absolute wrong answer is to make it a federal run system. It needs to be the most localized run effort that we can do. Again, our elections and the sanctity and integrity of those elections are well preserved at the township level, the city level, the county level and the state level. So, we need to make sure the federal government does not get involved and muck it up," Finstad said.
Both candidates will go head to head on Aug. 9 for the Congressional District One Special Election, as they seek to carry out the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn's term in the U.S House of Representatives.