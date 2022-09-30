Dems, GOP swap jabs over law enforcement in Senate race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With less than seven weeks until Election Day, Democrats take aim at Senator Ron Johnson's voting record with law enforcement funding while Republican political ads criticize Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' stance.
"He runs a campaign, making up lies and attacks on community safety, while trying to vote against the things that prevent crime from happening in the first place," said Ben Wikler, the Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Wikler also stated Johnson voted against the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which provided funding to several law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin.
The 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act provided blanket funding to many federal agencies, as well as defense funding to the country of Ukraine.
At a roundtable with law enforcement on Tuesday, Sen. Johnson said bills which increase law enforcement funding may also include items he is opposed to.
"It's rare, I would say. [It] never happens where you're voting simply on a bill to fund the police. Were that the case, I'd be voting for all of that," said Johnson.
Barnes and Johnson will face off in a single, televised debate on October 13, hosted by Milwaukee's NBC affiliate.
The election is November 8.