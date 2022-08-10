DFL Candidate Jeff Ettinger on primary win

MINNESOTA, (WXOW) - Democratic Candidate Jeff Ettinger and Republican Candidate Brad Finstad both won their respective party nominations for the U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District Primary on Tuesday.
News 19 spoke with Ettinger, who said he is encouraged by the primary results.
"I have proven success in reaching out to others and getting things done in both my community and business careers," Ettinger, the former Hormel Foods CEO, said. "Whereas he [Finstad] has been more of a politician and a lobbyist in his career and it's also very, very clear that he's a conservative so that is who he would represent in the conservative part of the district. I think I would do a better job of representing the district more broadly."
Ettinger received 92% of the vote against James Rainwater and George Kalberer.
In a separate race on Tuesday's ballot, Finstad held off Ettinger to serve the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn's term. The win keeps the seat under GOP control.