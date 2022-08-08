Do you know where your polling place is?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Tuesday is primary election day in both Wisconsin and Minnesota. Voters are headed to the polls to choose their candidates in a variety of races from U.S. Senator, governor, and congress down to county sheriff and county commissioner.
If you're not sure where your polling place is in Wisconsin, click here.
For Minnesota voters, they can find their polling place by clicking here.
At both websites, you can find information on what you need to bring to the polls if you need to register to vote before casting a ballot.
Polls in both states open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
