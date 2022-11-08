Doyle wins re-election to 94th Assembly seat

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Incumbent 94th Assembly Representative Steve Doyle won re-election on Tuesday.
Although the race remained close during the evening, Doyle maintained a lead and ultimately won the contest.
The Doyle and Huebsch names have been intertwined with the 94th Assembly District since 1995, when Mike Huebsch, Ryan's father, was elected to the position. He served until 2010 when he resigned to become the Secretary of the Department of Administration under Governor Walker in 2010. A special election in 2011 was won by Steve Doyle. He's been re-elected to the Assembly since that time.
Doyle, a local attorney, has also served on the La Crosse County Board since 1986.
Huebsch also has a political background. He worked as a legislative aide for two state senators, then-Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (who now serves as Wisconsin's 5th Congressional Dist. Representative) and Sen. Eric Wimberger. He also was campaign manager in 2020 for Dan Kapanke State Senate bid.
Huebsch and his supporters gathered at Fox Hollow Golf Course and Banquet Hall Tuesday night eagerly awaiting election results.
During the watch party Huebsch said his team felt confident about the campaigns performance leading up to the big night.
"We're feeling confident we knocked on over 25,000 doors as a team," Huebsch said to supporters earlier in the evening. "We heard going door to door from everyone we have talked to they want change they know that it's time for fresh energy in Madison."
Despite the enthusiasm, Huebsch's effort came up short. Late Tuesday evening, he conceded the race to Doyle and released the following statement.
“Congratulations to Representative Steve Doyle on being re-elected to another term. I want to thank my family, my supporters, and all of the people who worked so hard on this campaign. We’re disappointed - but not discouraged. Thank you, especially, to the voters of the 94th Assembly District. This was a spirited race and I’m grateful for all of the people who voted. The Coulee Region is my home. I’m looking forward to the future as we all work together to keep it moving forward."
Doyle celebrated his victory at the Pettibone Resort Banquet Hall with other are Democratic Candidates.
"Exhausted, relieved and very happy," Doyle said. "It was a long campaign, it was a hard fought campaign, and you never know for sure how it's going to turn out but this one went well."
Doyle added he was proud of being able to run a campaign without using negative ads towards his opponent.