Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent heavy rain plus additional rain tonight has led to flooding
and possible additional rises.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly but could
become steady over the next few days, and possibly rise
again. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.8 feet on 03/26/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Election appears to be going smoothly, top state official says

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe discussed what she's seeing so far in the Spring Election.

Nearly halfway through the Spring Election on Tuesday, Wolfe said there were no significant issues at the polls across the state.

"Election day is going well," said Wolfe.

The state's election agency, however, is monitoring storms in the southern parts of Wisconsin. Wolfe says clerks are prepared for these types of challenges.

"Severe weather is a very common contingency which with local election officials are regularly preparing for," said Wolfe.

While there are no indications about statewide voter turnout yet, Wolfe expects this election to be higher than the historical average of 12% to 20%.

"In 2019, for the April election, there was about a 27% turnout," said Wolfe. "What clerks are seeing with in-person absentee voting, and absentee voting by mail, suggests that this election turnout will probably be more in line with 2019 and 2020."

As for absentee ballots, Wolfe said 79% of the 504,000 absentee ballots had been returned before polls opened Tuesday morning. That percentage could rise as voters return any outstanding absentee ballots before their 8 p.m. deadline.

Moving towards post-election, Wolfe wants everyone to remain patient as official results are tallied.

"Election officials, they're always going to prioritize accuracy over speed," said Wolfe.

Find results from Tuesday's state and local race after 8 p.m. here. 

