Election appears to be going smoothly, top state official says

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe discussed what she's seeing so far in the Spring Election.
Nearly halfway through the Spring Election on Tuesday, Wolfe said there were no significant issues at the polls across the state.
"Election day is going well," said Wolfe.
The state's election agency, however, is monitoring storms in the southern parts of Wisconsin. Wolfe says clerks are prepared for these types of challenges.
"Severe weather is a very common contingency which with local election officials are regularly preparing for," said Wolfe.
While there are no indications about statewide voter turnout yet, Wolfe expects this election to be higher than the historical average of 12% to 20%.
"In 2019, for the April election, there was about a 27% turnout," said Wolfe. "What clerks are seeing with in-person absentee voting, and absentee voting by mail, suggests that this election turnout will probably be more in line with 2019 and 2020."
As for absentee ballots, Wolfe said 79% of the 504,000 absentee ballots had been returned before polls opened Tuesday morning. That percentage could rise as voters return any outstanding absentee ballots before their 8 p.m. deadline.
Moving towards post-election, Wolfe wants everyone to remain patient as official results are tallied.
"Election officials, they're always going to prioritize accuracy over speed," said Wolfe.
Find results from Tuesday's state and local race after 8 p.m. here.