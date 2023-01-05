Evers, Rodriguez visit Viroqua Elementary School

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Fresh off his second inauguration, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers paid a visit to Viroqua Elementary School Thursday.
Joining him was his new Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez. The school had a two hour late start, but they took questions from students after they arrived for class in the morning.
Evers is the first governor to visit a Viroqua school in more than 40 years, according to the district.
Talking to reporters about plans for his next term, Evers says some issues will be an uphill battle with the Republican-led legislature.
“Reproductive rights will be a problem," Evers said. "No question. I think we’ve got some really good impetus behind shared revenue, school districts. Infrastructure, fixing the roads. Issues around broadband. Marijuana legalization or abortion. We’ll have some arguments about how much money or how little money.”
Rodriguez has only been in her current role for three days. She was previously a state representative in the Milwaukee area. However, she has roots in the Coulee Region.
“My grandparents owned a dairy farm outside of Richland Center," Rodriguez said. "They actually moved to West Salem after they sold their dairy farm. I used to come up here all the time. I love the Driftless Region. It’s such a beautiful area of our state. When you’re a representative, you represent that piece of the state. In my role as Lieutenant Governor, I represent the entire state of Wisconsin.”
Evers added in order to address the financial needs of schools, he plans to use part of the state's $6 billion surplus to aid districts across Wisconsin.