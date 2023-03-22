Former State Sen. Bernier named 2023 LeaderEthics Award recipient

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - LeaderEthics, the non-partisan group based in La Crosse, honors former state legislator Kathy Bernier for being truthful and transparent in her leadership roles.
Bernier has served as a Representative for the 68th State Assembly District and a Senator for the 23rd Senate District. In 2022, she announced she would not seek re-election.
On Wednesday, LeaderEthics awarded Bernier with its 2023 LeaderEthics Award for demonstrating the four principles of ethical leadership: truth, transparency, unity, and serving all voters.
The organization says Bernier earned the honor for being open in office and for criticizing fraudulent claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen.
"Standing up for truth in the electoral process is something I knew. Not only as a County Clerk but I wrote many of the laws," said Bernier.
Also on Wednesday, LeaderEthics presented the Career of Ethical Service Award to former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl.
For more information on LeaderEthics, visit leaderethics.us.