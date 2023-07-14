GOP 2024 contenders court Iowa evangelicals while vying to be top Trump alternative

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CDT SUNDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect from noon today to noon CDT Sunday. The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant. Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality