Gov. Evers, AG Kaul, others respond to Gableman Report

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Following the release of the report by a former state supreme court justice investigating the state's 2020 election results, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul issued statements critical of the report.
The governor's office sent out the statement early Tuesday afternoon.
“This circus has long surpassed being a mere embarrassment for our state. From the beginning, it has never been a serious or functioning effort, it has lacked public accountability and transparency, and it has been a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars," Evers said in the statement.
In his 136-page “interim report”, Gableman, a retired state supreme court justice, released a set of recommendations for lawmakers and clerks. While that list did not explicitly call for lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election, Gableman said in his two-hour presentation Tuesday lawmakers should seriously consider it.
Evers went on to state that Wisconsin had free, fair, and secure elections in 2020. He called on Republicans in the legislature to end the effort.
Here is his full statement:
“This effort has drawn bipartisan opposition, and nothing about it has changed or will change what the courts, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, and multiple other reviews have already proven: Wisconsin held a free, fair, and secure election in November 2020. Wisconsinites’ votes were counted in every municipality by trusted local officials, in the presence of representatives from both parties, and machines across the state were subject to an official audit. This effort has spread disinformation about our election processes, it has attacked the integrity of our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers, and it has emboldened individuals to harass and demean dedicated public servants.
“The right to vote is a fundamental core value of our democracy—it should not be subject to the whim of politicians. No politician should be able to abuse their power to prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots or to cheat our election results just because they didn’t like the outcome of the last election. Every day this effort continues it is an increasingly dangerous and ongoing threat to our democracy. Any mere condemnation of this effort rings hollow—it has to end. Enough is enough. Republicans in the Legislature have always had the ability to end this effort, and I call on them to do so today.”
Similar to Gov. Evers, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul also issued a statement critical of the report.
“This report is a full-throated attack on our democracy and a truly shocking example of the authoritarian mindset at work.
“The report provides a roadmap for attempting to overturn the will of the voters based on a fringe legal theory. It includes recommendations that would restrict access to voting and make it harder to detect fraud. And it disparages due process and public records requests because they are inconvenient to certain individuals with power.
“The Vos-Gableman investigation will long be remembered as a shameful, deeply embarrassing episode for our state legislature. The Republicans in the legislature who are responsible for this train wreck have an obligation to our democracy to condemn and end this preposterous fake investigation.”
Sen. Ron Johnson:
“Like the Legislative Audit Bureau, Special Counsel Gableman raises severe issues regarding the 2020 election in Wisconsin that need to be taken seriously. The goal of our efforts moving forward is to restore confidence in our election system. That starts by following established law – which the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) failed to do multiple times during the 2020 election. The lack of cooperation by WEC and some local election officials is not only troubling, but their obstruction of his investigation raises other serious issues. I will continue to study the Special Counsel’s findings and work to make sure no legitimate vote is cancelled by a fraudulent one.”
Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison):
“It is unfortunate that Wisconsin has continued to see serious attacks on our democracy and our elections. Let me say it again for former Justice Gableman and those who have refused to accept the truth: the November 2020 election was fair, free, and secure.
“Former Justice Gableman’s investigation has been a sham—our elections are not. The GOP and former Justice Gableman have wasted hundreds of thousands of hard-earned taxpayer dollars for this so-called ‘investigation’ to do nothing more than reinforce conspiracy theories and dangerous misinformation.
“Nonpartisan attorneys have already solidified that ‘decertification’ of an election is not legal. The last eight months of this investigation have been a waste of time and money for the people of Wisconsin, appealing to right-wing conspiracy theorists and our deranged former president. We should be spending our energy by supporting our clerks, election administrators, poll workers, and the countless volunteers that have been selflessly working to uphold our democracy.
“I implore my legislative colleagues to be outspoken in denouncing this shitshow that has damaged our democracy and wasted hard-earned taxpayer dollars. Enough is enough.”
Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee):
“I give the Gableman report a capital F. This side show circus was a waste of money, a PR stunt, a fleecing of the taxpayers, and it didn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know. This investigation accomplished exactly nothing. We already know there was no widespread voter fraud. Gableman’s report is an underhanded attempt to undermine Wisconsinites’ faith in our elections in order to justify the dismantling of the Wisconsin Elections Commission so that Republicans can select the referees for the next election.
“Speaker Vos wasted $676,000 of taxpayer money and he should pay that money back. Gableman needs to issue an apology to the elected officials he has threatened and to the citizens he lied to with his ridiculous innuendos and sloppy work. The legislature should audit the Office of Special Council to find out once and for all how exactly the money was wasted and what kind of corruption was done. I’m renewing my call to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee to authorize that audit.
“Gableman is admittedly unqualified and a demonstrably partisan hack. It is utterly unforgivable that Speaker Vos appointed him and allowed him to waste taxpayer resources this way.”