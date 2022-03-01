Gov. Evers, AG Kaul respond to Gableman Report

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Following the release of the report by a former state supreme court justice investigating the state's 2020 election results, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul issued statements critical of the report.
The governor's office sent out the statement early Tuesday afternoon.
“This circus has long surpassed being a mere embarrassment for our state. From the beginning, it has never been a serious or functioning effort, it has lacked public accountability and transparency, and it has been a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars," Evers said in the statement.
In his 136-page “interim report”, Gableman, a retired state supreme court justice, released a set of recommendations for lawmakers and clerks. While that list did not explicitly call for lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election, Gableman said in his two-hour presentation Tuesday lawmakers should seriously consider it.
Evers went on to state that Wisconsin had free, fair, and secure elections in 2020. He called on Republicans in the legislature to end the effort.
Here is his full statement:
“This effort has drawn bipartisan opposition, and nothing about it has changed or will change what the courts, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, and multiple other reviews have already proven: Wisconsin held a free, fair, and secure election in November 2020. Wisconsinites’ votes were counted in every municipality by trusted local officials, in the presence of representatives from both parties, and machines across the state were subject to an official audit. This effort has spread disinformation about our election processes, it has attacked the integrity of our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers, and it has emboldened individuals to harass and demean dedicated public servants.
“The right to vote is a fundamental core value of our democracy—it should not be subject to the whim of politicians. No politician should be able to abuse their power to prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots or to cheat our election results just because they didn’t like the outcome of the last election. Every day this effort continues it is an increasingly dangerous and ongoing threat to our democracy. Any mere condemnation of this effort rings hollow—it has to end. Enough is enough. Republicans in the Legislature have always had the ability to end this effort, and I call on them to do so today.”
Similar to Gov. Evers, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul also issued a statement critical of the report.
“This report is a full-throated attack on our democracy and a truly shocking example of the authoritarian mindset at work.
“The report provides a roadmap for attempting to overturn the will of the voters based on a fringe legal theory. It includes recommendations that would restrict access to voting and make it harder to detect fraud. And it disparages due process and public records requests because they are inconvenient to certain individuals with power.
“The Vos-Gableman investigation will long be remembered as a shameful, deeply embarrassing episode for our state legislature. The Republicans in the legislature who are responsible for this train wreck have an obligation to our democracy to condemn and end this preposterous fake investigation.”
