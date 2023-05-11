Gov. Tony Evers proclaims May 14 “Hmong-Lao Veterans Day” across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WXOW)-- Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #200 which orders the flags of the United States and Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Sunday, May 14 in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day.
In a news release, Gov. Evers shared, "Each year, on Hmong-Lao Veterans Day, we honor and recognize the thousands of Hmong-Lao veterans who courageously fought alongside the United States in the Vietnam War and who call Wisconsin home today.
"The story of Hmong-Lao veterans and their service is integral to the story of Wisconsin, and I am proud to once again lower the flags as we commend them for their service and sacrifice."
On May 14, 2021, Gov. Evers signed 2021 Wisconsin Act 31, designating May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin. The act requires the governor to issue the proclamation each year for the flags to be flown at half-staff.
According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, during the Vietnam War, the United States recruited Hmong people to help fight the North Vietnamese. When the U.S. withdrew in 1975, thousands of Hmong fled to refugee camps when they faced retribution from the Vietnamese and Lao governments for their service.
May 14, 1975, was the last day of airlift evacuations for the remaining Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families from the covert headquarters in Long Tieng, Laos to the Nam Phong refugee camp in Thailand. Resettlement organizations helped many immigrate to the United States.
Now, Wisconsin is home to the third-largest Hmong population in the United States, with many in La Crosse, Sheboygan, Green Bay, Wausau, and Milwaukee.
In 2019, a Memorial statue dedicated to Hmong-Lao veterans was unveiled at Veterans Freedom Park in La Crosse.
In La Crosse, Cia Siab, Inc. will celebrate not just Hmong-Lao veterans, but HMoob American Day at Myrick Park with free food and drinks, along with games and prizes for all ages. The celebration goes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023.