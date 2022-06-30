Governor Tony Evers in La Crosse Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Attending the Thursday afternoon graduation of the newest Wisconsin State Patrol troopers at the La Crosse Center, Governor Tony Evers took advantage of the trip to visit some downtown businesses as well.
Governor Evers visited Jules Coffee House and Pearl Street Books, both recipients of the Governor's Main Street Bounce Back Grant Program.
The program uses American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to focus recovery of downtown economies in small and large towns across the state.
"Each one of them got $10,000 dollars and it was huge, small investment," Gov. Evers said. "We've used ARPA money for that and we had over 4,500 people across the state and every small town, every big town. It's just been extraordinary."
"When you reinvigorate downtown, you're reinvigorating it right there, right then," Gov. Evers continued. "You don't have to wait for two years for some kind of investment to pay off. This investment we made is paying off already."
Evers' administration is in the middle of rolling out a few worker investment grant programs focusing on helping get unemployed Wisconsinites back into the workforce.
Talking with small business owners across the state, Evers said one of the biggest obstacles small businesses face is finding enough workers. These new programs will help those facing childcare and transportation issues return to work.