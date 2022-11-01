Governor Tony Evers stops in La Crosse for his ten day statewide tour

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Governor Tony Evers made a stop at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Tuesday afternoon for his ten day statewide 'Get Out The Vote' Tour.
Evers spoke to supporters about his plans for the state if he wins reelection next week.
He mentioned providing the highest level of funding for education on the last budget.
Evers was asked about a surplus and said he would continue to put money toward education and assisting the middle class.
"That surplus we're going to be giving some of it back to citizens of Wisconsin in various ways obviously tax lowering income tax on middle class tax payers but also investing in our school and our University of Wisconsin System," Evers said.
Governor Evers' opponent Tim Michels has targeted him for being soft on crime.
News 19 asked Evers if he had any regrets over parole for violent criminals. To which Evers replied, the Governor does not issue paroles.