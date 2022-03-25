House January 6 committee debating bringing Ginni Thomas before the panel for questions

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will develop this afternoon.
Brief, locally stronger wind gusts may accompany the more
intense bursts of snow, leading to sudden, significant
visibility reductions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

House January 6 committee debating bringing Ginni Thomas before the panel for questions

  • Updated
  • 0

Members of the House Select Committee investigating January 6 are discussing whether to call Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to come before the panel, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

While some members have raised the possibility of inviting Thomas to voluntarily appear before the committee or even compelling her testimony by issuing a subpoena, there is little indication the idea has picked up serious traction so far, the sources added.

The discussions have touched on whether Thomas' testimony would be directly relevant to their investigation and if they need to reach out to her directly.

RELATED: January 6 committee has text messages between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows

Members are also weighing the political cost of calling such a prominent witness and the optics of questioning a sitting Supreme Court justice's wife against the possibility that ultimately she might not cooperate or provide information. They are concerned she could create a showdown that could distract from their overall mission.

Justice Thomas and Ginni Thomas both declined to answer questions from CNN on Friday.

"No thank you," said Justice Thomas, dressed in a blue button-down shirt and standing inside his garage when CNN asked to speak with him. Ginni Thomas walked away without commenting.

Ginni Thomas has come under scrutiny after CNN reported text messages she exchanged with former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows between November 2020 and January 2021.

RELATED: What do Ginni Thomas' texts mean for Justice Thomas? At the Supreme Court, it's up to him.

The 29 text messages between Thomas and Meadows known to be in the committee's possession show she repeatedly pushed Trump's top aide to continue fighting to overturn the 2020 election.

A select committee spokesperson would not comment on Thomas specifically but told CNN that the panel has not ruled out issuing subpoenas to anyone.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Sonnet Swire contributed to this report.