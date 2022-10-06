How to watch the Wisconsin US Senate debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two candidates for the US Senate race in Wisconsin meet Friday evening for a debate you can see on WXOW.
Incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger and current Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes debate beginning at 7 p.m.
The candidates will answer questions from a panel of media representatives from across the state.
You can watch the Wisconsin Broadcasters Foundation US Senate Debate on WXOW 19.2 at that time. We'll also be re-airing the one-hour debate on Sunday, October 9, at noon.
You can also view the debate on WXOW.com Friday evening as well as on our WXOW News App.
On Friday, October 14, the two candidates for Wisconsin Governor meet for a debate also airing on WXOW and it's platforms.