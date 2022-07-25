In-person absentee voting begins July 26 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In-person absentee voting for the August 9 Partisan Primary Election begins on Tuesday, July 26 for eligible City of La Crosse residents.
The City Clerk's office released a schedule of times when people can vote at either City Hall or at the Southside Neighborhood Center or Northside Policing Center.
Absentee voting ends on Friday, August 5.
Residents may vote at City Hall during the following times:
Monday, August 1: 8:30 a.m-4 p.m.
Tuesdays, July 26 and August 2: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursdays, July 28 and August 4: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (note time change)
Fridays, July 29 and August 5: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (5 p.m. on 8/5)
Saturday, July 30: 9 a.m-Noon
There are no absentee voting hours on Wednesdays at City Hall. Instead, the city plans to have locations set up on both July 27 and August 3 at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 6th St. S. and Northside Policing Center at 713 St. James St. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The City Clerk's Office reminds voters to bring an acceptable Photo ID when voting absentee. You may register to vote during posted absentee voting hours with acceptable Proof of Residence. Voters can also return a voted absentee ballot to one of these locations during posted absentee hours. For more information on Photo ID, Proof of Residence, returning voted absentee ballots and more; visit the city's Elections and Voting web page.
Also, in a statement from the city, it said that, "An elector who, due to disability or impairment, which includes being immunocompromised or having symptoms of COVID-19, is unable to enter the polling place may receive a ballot at the entrance to the polling place or curbside. Electors may also register to vote curbside. Phone numbers are listed on a sign near the accessible parking/main entrance at each in-person absentee voting location."
You can also find additional information here including what's on the ballot for the August election.
Residents with questions regarding absentee voting can call the City Clerk's Office at 608-789-7510.