Incumbent La Crosse School Board President retains seat in election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Incumbent La Crosse School Board President Juan Jimenez won re-election for another term Tuesday night.
Jimenez was one of three people elected to the board. Katie Berkedal and Merideth Garcia also won seats on the board.
Each will now serve a three year term on the school board.
They were on the ballot with Kimberly Krejchik, Mary LaMothe, and Kent Stein.
Over the course of the campaign, the candidates essentially formed two coalitions differing in ideology when it comes to curriculum and social issues in schools.