Judge Ramona Gonzalez plans to retire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez is retiring.
That word coming April 1 from Governor Tony Evers' office. According to the release, Judge Gonzalez's resignation will be effective July 1, 2022.
Governor Evers' office announced that he is now seeking applicants for the Branch 1 opening.
The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.
Judge Gonzalez is originally from the Dominican Republic. She came to La Crosse to practice law.
She was first elected to be a Judge in La Crosse County in 1995.