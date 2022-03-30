Judge: Vos, Assembly in contempt over records

MADISON, Wis (WXOW) - A Dane County judge is holding Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Wisconsin Assembly in contempt of court after failing to turn over documents in a lawsuit related to Michael Gableman's election investigation.
The ruling came late Wednesday afternoon from Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn in the suit filed by American Oversight for public records requests from the Gableman investigation from 2021.
In her decision, the judge said in her decision, "After the Respondents' alleged failure to search for contractors' records was confirmed by documentary proof, on January 11, 2022, the Court ordered further testimony on what actions had been taken to comply with these records requests. That testimony revealed a collective and abject disregard for the Court's order: Robin Vos had delegated the search for contractors' records to an employee who did nothing more than send one vague email to one contractor. Putting aside for the moment the impropriety of making a contractor responsible for a records request...Robin Vos did not tell that contractor which records to produce, did not ask any of the other contractors to produce records, and did not even review the records ultimately received. Still worse, the assembly did nothing at all.
Accordingly, the Court concludes that Robin Vos and the assembly, after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt."
Vos and the Assembly now have 14 days to respond to the contempt order and turn over any records.
Failing to do so would result in a $1,000 fine for each day the contempt order isn't satisfied.
The order also stated they have to pay some of American Oversight's legal costs.