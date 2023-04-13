Jury selection begins in historic Dominion defamation trial against Fox News

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin zones.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

.Anomalous warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack across
northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin today. This
will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River and
flooding starting this weekend in some locations.

The following forecast crests are based solely on snow melt.

Lake City, MN between 17 and 18 feet - April 20-21
Alma, WI between 14 and 15 feet - April 20-21
Minnesota City, MN between 662 and 663 feet - April 21-22
Winona Dam 5A, MN between 657 and 658.5 feet - April 21-22
Winona, MN between 16 and 17.5 feet - April 21-22
Trempealeau, WI between 649 and 650.5 feet - April 21-22
La Crescent, MN between 642 and 643.5 feet - April 21-23
La Crosse, WI between 13.5 and 15 feet - April 21-23
Genoa, WI between 632.5 and 634.5 - April 22-24
Lansing, IA between 15 and 17 feet - April 24-26
Lynxville, WI between 625.5 and 627.5 feet - April 24-26
McGregor, IA between 18.5 and 20.5 feet - April 22-24
Guttenberg, IA between 16 and 18 feet - April 22-24

There may be a second crest due to flow coming in from the Wisconsin
River for McGregor and Guttenberg, IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today...

.Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly
winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire
weather conditions from late this morning through this evening.

Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River,
expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of
the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph,
gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making
them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA,
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm.

* WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20
mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds
around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Jury selection begins in historic Dominion defamation trial against Fox News

Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News. An advertisement for Fox News is pictured here last month outside the News Corp. building in New York.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Jury selection began Thursday in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News over the right-wing network's promotion of debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Roughly 300 potential jurors have been summoned to the Delaware Superior Court and will eventually be whittled down to a panel of 12 jurors and a group of alternates. The high-stakes trial — which will put a spotlight on Fox's 2020 election denialism and the role of disinformation in American politics — is expected to last about six weeks.

Jurors will be peppered with questions about their news consumption habits, including whether they watch Fox News. But Judge Eric Davis has narrowed the scope of the questioning — he doesn't want jurors to be asked if they believe the 2020 election was legitimate, or if they had any connection to the January 6 insurrection.

If a jury isn't seated Thursday, the process will continue Friday. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday.

The case revolves around Fox's decision, after Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election, to allow haywire conspiracy theories about Dominion onto its airwaves. The allegations, levied by Fox guests and embraced by some Fox hosts, falsely claimed Dominion and its voting software flipped millions of ballots away from Trump, to steal the election.

Dominion has argued that Fox destroyed its reputation as a trusted voting technology company by repeatedly amplifying these false claims. Emails and texts unearthed during the litigation have shown that many Fox hosts, producers, and top executives privately believed the claims on their airwaves were preposterous and untrue.

High bar, high stakes

In recent weeks, Dominion's case has picked up steam, though it's still a high bar to prove defamation. The company will need to convince the jury that people at Fox acted with "actual malice" — they knew what was being said on-air was false but broadcast it anyway, or they acted with such a reckless disregard for the truth that they should be held liable.

The judge has already rejected several First Amendment defenses that Fox hoped to invoke, and he further constrained Fox in a flurry of pretrial rulings this week, stopping the right-wing network from trying to argue that the allegedly defamatory statements were "newsworthy" and thus deserved coverage.

An in an 11th-hour twist, the judge sanctioned Fox on Wednesday for withholding evidence from Dominion, and said he'd assign an outside attorney to investigate whether Fox misled the court and deliberately hid any additional material from Dominion.

Fox News says it didn't defame Dominion and maintains that it is still "proud" of its 2020 election coverage. The right-wing network also denied that it withheld any evidence from Dominion.

"Dominion's lawsuit is a political crusade in search of a financial windfall, but the real cost would be cherished First Amendment rights," a Fox spokesperson said in a statement. "While Dominion has pushed irrelevant and misleading information to generate headlines, Fox News remains steadfast in protecting the rights of a free press, given a verdict for Dominion and its private equity owners would have grave consequences for the entire journalism profession."

