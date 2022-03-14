Kind joins Chamber of Commerce, talks Ukraine and river infrastructure improvements

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Congressman Ron Kind joined the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce via Zoom on Monday to discuss major national issues affecting Western Wisconsin.
Chamber members' questions covered a variety of topics, including: Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the Infrastructure Bill.
When asked about the problems created from the conflict in Ukraine, Kind says Wisconsinites can expect more pain at the pump. However, Kind sees the crisis as an opportunity to move towards a cleaner future.
"We've got to continue to figure out ways of achieving energy independence...Things that we can be doing to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to more reliable, sustainable, cleaner energy sources make a lot of sense," said Kind, who represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District.
He says the technology exists to make the switch, and funding outlined in the Infrastructure Bill can help progress the switch.
In the bipartisan Bill to rebuild America, Kind says money is on its way to maintain the Mississippi's 90-plus year old dams.
"We've been lucky so far that we haven't had a major dam failure on the Mississippi, that would lead to supply chain bottleneck issues over night. So in the Infrastructure Bill, there's going to be some increase funding in order to address the backlog in maintenance and operation," said Kind.
The Congressman calls the investment into major, interior waterways "exciting".