Kleefisch makes stop at Onalaska GOP headquarters

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - Former Republican Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a stop at the Onalaska Republican headquarters on Wednesday afternoon. According to Kleefisch, her prior experience shows her ability to get things done across the spectrum.
"I chaired the former Governor's task force on opioids abuse, something that effects absolutely everybody and something our state truly did come together over," Kleefisch said.
She added her work chairing the task force on minority unemployment brought people together from all across the state, ideas she thinks can reunify Wisconsin.
"The other thing that sets me apart is that I'm a middle class mom with two kids and I am on a budget," Kleefisch said. "I need to stick to it just like so many countless Wisconsinites who are deeply effected by inflation."
With less than a month before the August 9 primary, Kleefisch is facing three other GOP challengers.