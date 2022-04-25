Knudsen drops out of 3rd Congressional race

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the candidates in the 3rd Congressional District race is dropping out.
On Monday, Brett Knudsen made the announcement on his campaign Facebook page that he ending his campaign.
The post began, "This post comes with a heavy heart…
After being the first candidate to announce the entrance to the race for Congress, I will have to be the first to exit. Due to financing the campaign through 95% of personal funding, I am simply unable to carry on."
While the post thanked the volunteers and others who helped with the campaign, he said his work in politics isn't over.
"The power truly belongs in the hands of each and every person. Agitation & education is needed for our future to be built. In a week from now, this page will be transformed into a commentary page. We will continue the path of any political future by engaging in community mutual aid, protest, and more!"
With Knudsen's departure, four Democratic contenders remain in the race for the seat left open by Rep. Ron Kind, who announced last August he won't seek another term in Congress.
Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath, Dr. Mark Neumann, and Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff are vying for the position. They'll be on the ballot in the August Primary.
The winner moves to the November election to take on Derrick Van Orden who is on the Republican ticket.