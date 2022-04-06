La Crosse County sees higher voter turnout for spring election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County saw 19 contested county board races which may have played a role in a higher voter turnout on Tuesday.
La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said the large number of races, which also included several school board races, resulted in a relatively high turnout.
"Typically in the spring elections, we have about a 20-24 percent turnout and the turnout is based on how many contested races. Obviously if there's less stuff on the ballot, the less people will go out and vote. That all brought more people out to vote and that showed with our overall voter turnout of 30 percent, so that's higher than we ever had for spring elections," said Dankmeyer.
While the turnout was high for Tuesday's races, Dankmeyer said it doesn't indicate turnout will continue to remain that high in the future.
The next election is in August.