Leader Ethics Wisconsin engaged in election education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission is providing a series of videos called Elections 101.
Watching them provides an opportunity to learn about the election process with a goal of creating awareness and understanding.
One goal, is that through that understanding, enhanced trust in the process will result.
While the videos are designed for high school students, anyone can watch them.
Leader Ethics Wisconsin is providing those videos on its website.
You can also find the videos here.
That organization was established by former Western Technical College President Lee Rasch.
According to its website, Leader Ethics Wisconsin is a "non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials."
The organization also "believes ethical leaders are truthful, transparent with public information, unifiers rather than dividers and willing to represent the interests of their collective constituency."