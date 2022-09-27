Leader Ethics Wisconsin engaged in election education

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&