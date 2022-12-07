Local political expert looks ahead following Warnock's victory

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the final race of the 2022 midterm election now over, UW-L Political Science Professor Tim Dale discusses what change may come in 2024.
On Tuesday, ABC News projected Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock would defeat Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election.
The race brought national attention, from media and large spenders, to the state. This comes as Wisconsin set a new record for similar campaign funding for the Midterms.
"Because these elections are so high stakes, I don't think we're going to see big money in politics end any time soon," said Dale.
What he said may change is Republican messaging to voters in 2024 following what many expected to be a 'red wave'.
"Discussing or litigating the 2020 Election may not be as good of an election strategy as maybe looking forward to some of the problems that we have," said Dale.
With Warnock's victory, Democrats extended their lead in the Senate. However, Republicans excelled in picking up seats in the House of Representatives.
Dale does not expect much action from the divided Congress without bipartisan movement.