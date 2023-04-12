Media organizations sue for Capitol Hill surveillance tapes that McCarthy gave to Fox News

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western
Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river
flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been
issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Media organizations sue for Capitol Hill surveillance tapes that McCarthy gave to Fox News

Several media organizations, including CNN, are suing for access to the January 6 surveillance tapes that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has provided to Fox News but so far to no other press outlets.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Nine national media organizations, including CNN, are suing for access to Capitol Hill surveillance tapes of January 6, 2021, that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has provided to Fox News but so far to no other press outlets.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court in DC against the FBI and US Attorney's Offices at the Justice Department, argues that other media outlets should be given access to 44,000 hours of tapes now since they've been given to Tucker Carlson's producers at Fox.

"Plaintiffs here are among the many news organizations that have been denied access to the Capitol Surveillance Videos by the Speaker's Office," lawyers for the press coalition write. "That denial of access is a stark change of pace for these Plaintiffs, as over the past two years they have diligently, cooperatively, and successfully pursued and obtained access to thousands of videos of the Capitol riot that have been used as evidence or otherwise become judicial records in more than a hundred cases in this District against those charged with organizing or participating in the riot."

The press coalition isn't suing the House or the speaker directly. Instead, they are seeking access to the tapes through another mechanism, the federal public records law that the Justice Department, but not Congress, is covered by.

The press coalition argues that the disclosure to Fox makes the tapes available to members of the public at the network -- tapes that the Justice Department has copies of and should have to provide to other members of the public who request them.

"Despite that clear and controlling 'prior disclosure' doctrine, the EOUSA has constructively denied a FOIA request for the Capitol Surveillance Videos that these Plaintiffs submitted in February 2023. And even though it is leading the riot investigation and has published excerpts of the Capitol Surveillance Videos on its own website, the FBI has absurdly and improperly claimed that it searched for but was 'unable to identify' the requested records," the lawsuit says.

Prior to the Fox News disclosure, the US Capitol Police had sought to keep some angles of CCTV footage from inside the Capitol during the insurrection confidential from the press and public due to security concerns.

CNN reported last month that Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office said it was still considering ways to make the footage "more widely available."

The press coalition on Wednesday said the speaker's office hasn't provided even a timeline for when that access might be given, according to the lawsuit.

In addition to CNN, the press coalition includes Advance Publications, The Associated Press, CBS News, E.W. Scripps, Gannett, Politico, ProPublica and The New York Times.

