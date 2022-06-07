Michels' education plan seeks to bolster parental control in schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Republican Governor candidate Tim Michel's "I Trust Parents" education reform plan would seek to increase a parent's control of their child's education, aim to develop a competitive environment between public and private schools, and attempt to improve literacy rates among students.
Speaking to WXOW Tuesday afternoon, Michels said his plan seeks to create greater transparency between parents and their child's education. If elected, Michels plans to sign the "Parental Bill of Rights" which was legislation vetoed by Gov. Evers earlier this year. The bill would allow parents to oversee components of their child's education and provide them the ability to remove their child from lessons they find disagreeable.
Additionally, Michels believes competition between private and public schools would increase educational opportunities for students by allowing parents to select the best option. When asked about funding for public schools, Michels say the current money for the state's education system is sufficient.
"There's enough money in almost every business, you just have to bring more value with those dollars. We need to be more frugal with those dollars," said Michels.
School safety is top of mind for many parents in the United States. Michels' blueprint mentions the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the need for school safety. The candidate for governor says more dollars and "enough" school resource officer training would keep schools safe.
"If the bad guys know that it's going to be challenging to get in there, that the schools have proper locks, that we have proper school resource officers, who have proper training, who've coordinated and trained with local law enforcement to react, they'll think twice about what their target's going to be," says Michels.
On whether he would provide more funding for additional safety measures, Michels says he would need to make an assessment of what is already available to schools and SROs.
The partisan primary for governor is August 9. Besides Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson, and Timothy Ramthun are also in the running for a place on the November ballot.