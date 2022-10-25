November 8 Voter Information for Wisconsin and Minnesota

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin and Minnesota residents head to the polls on November 8 to cast their votes for federal, state, and local races.
This page contains information to help you to vote in the upcoming election.
There are links for voters in both states.
WisDOT to provide free voter IDs for upcoming election
My Vote Wisconsin - Find registration, ballot, and polling place information and more for Wisconsin voters
Track My Ballot-Wisconsin - Track my absentee ballot for Wisconsin voters
League of Women Voters Guide-Information available on voting and races for both states
League of Women Voters Information for La Crosse area college students and special populations
Wisconsin Voter Helpline: 608-285-2141
Disability Rights Wisconsin Voter Hotline: 1-844-347-8683
-------------------------
Minnesota Secretary of State-Elections & Voting- Registration, ballot, and polling place location information for Minnesota voters
Track My Ballot-Minnesota - Track my absentee or mail-in ballot for Minnesota voters
Minnesota Voter Helpline: 1-877-600-8683 or contact your county election office