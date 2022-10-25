 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

November 8 Voter Information for Wisconsin and Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Your Voice Your Vote 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin and Minnesota residents head to the polls on November 8 to cast their votes for federal, state, and local races. 

This page contains information to help you to vote in the upcoming election. 

There are links for voters in both states. 

WisDOT to provide free voter IDs for upcoming election

My Vote Wisconsin - Find registration, ballot, and polling place information and more for Wisconsin voters

Track My Ballot-Wisconsin - Track my absentee ballot for Wisconsin voters

League of Women Voters Guide-Information available on voting and races for both states

League of Women Voters Information for La Crosse area college students and special populations

Wisconsin Voter Helpline: 608-285-2141

Disability Rights Wisconsin Voter Hotline: 1-844-347-8683

-------------------------

Minnesota Secretary of State-Elections & Voting- Registration, ballot, and polling place location information for Minnesota voters

Track My Ballot-Minnesota - Track my absentee or mail-in ballot for Minnesota voters

Minnesota Voter Helpline: 1-877-600-8683 or contact your county election office

MORE: WXOW Politics Page