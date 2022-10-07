Pfaff condemns January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) Wisconsin Third District Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff appeared with Representative Gwen Moore and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to condemn the Capitol Riot.
Before the representatives talked about the effects of the January 6th Hearings, Representative Hoyer said Pfaff's experience makes him a good candidate.
"Knowing about farming, knowing about how to grow our agricultural community, knowing about how to protect small farms and knowing how we make sure we are able to compete in the rest of the world. . ." That's what Hoyer says Pfaff will bring to the House.
Then, Representative Hoyer, who was in the Capitol January 6th, provided his opinion about the effect of the House Select Committee's Hearings.
Republican Derrick Van Orden is running against Pfaff for the Third District seat.
Mister Van Orden was outside the Capitol January 6th. Following that event, he responded to our request about his presence through a tweet, writing, "what initially started as a peaceful protest devolved into unlawful political violence. When this happened, I left as I will not be party to illegal acts."
"I categorically denounce all forms of political violence regardless of what side commits it."