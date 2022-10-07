 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Pfaff condemns January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW)  Wisconsin Third District Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff appeared with Representative Gwen Moore and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to condemn the Capitol Riot.

PFAFF NEWSER 10-7.jpg

Before the representatives talked about the effects of the January 6th Hearings, Representative Hoyer said Pfaff's experience makes him a good candidate.

"Knowing about farming, knowing about how to grow our agricultural community, knowing about how to protect small farms and knowing how we make sure we are able to compete in the rest of the world. . ."  That's what Hoyer says Pfaff will bring to the House.

Then, Representative Hoyer, who was in the Capitol January 6th, provided his opinion about the effect of the House Select Committee's Hearings.

Republican Derrick Van Orden is running against Pfaff for the Third District seat.

Mister Van Orden was outside the Capitol January 6th.  Following that event, he responded to our request about his presence through a tweet, writing, "what initially started as a peaceful protest devolved into unlawful political violence.  When this happened, I left as I will not be party to illegal acts."

"I categorically denounce all forms of political violence regardless of what side commits it."

