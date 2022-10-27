Pfaff critical of opponent Van Orden's comments at prayer breakfast

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Third District Congressional Democratic Candidate Brad Pfaff responded Thursday morning to comments made last week by Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden during a prayer breakfast in Sparta.
An audio recording of Van Orden's remarks was made and later given to Pfaff's campaign. After listening to the recording, he is critical of what was said at the gathering.
Where Van Orden says in the audio recording "There are many God-Fearing Christians who are Democrats. There's not a single God fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible."
Pfaff, who stated he is a practicing Lutheran, calls the dialogue an attack on his way of life and others.
"It wasn't just an attack on me and an attack on my faith, an attack on my way of life, but quite frankly it was an attack on anyone and everyone in this district that doesn't agree with Derrick politically," Pfaff said. He went on to say, "A job as a member of Congress is to represent all of the people in this district regardless if they voted for you or not, regardless if they share your political values, political ideology or not. You know when you start making such broad, broad claims like this essentially 50 percent of the district is not Christian. C'mon, that's beyond the pale."
News 19 reached out to the Van Orden campaign for a comment. They say in part that the Pfaff campaign is "manufacturing a story."
In Van Orden's response he quotes from the Communist Manifesto saying, "'Communism abolishes eternal truths...it abolishes all religion, and all morality,'" Van Orden continued. "It is undeniable that our Wisconsin values, culture and heritage is under assault by the Radical Left who are trying to destroy the American way of life. I will not Pander to anyone for telling the truth simply because they don't want to hear it. That is the antithesis of leadership."
Van Orden and Pfaff face off in the General Election on November 8.