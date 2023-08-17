Purported names, photos and addresses of Fulton County grand jurors circulate on far-right internet

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CDT MONDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory in effect from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CDT Monday. Thursday and Friday, concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. This weekend, concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality