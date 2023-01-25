Reaction to Gov. Evers' State of the State speech

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Here is reaction from state legislators following Gov. Evers' State of the State speech Tuesday night.
Sen. Brad Pfaff (D)
“Wisconsin is working. Since 2019, business start-ups in our state have increased by 42-percent, thousands of miles of roads have been repaired, and more than 387,000 homes and businesses have new or improved access to reliable, high-speed internet.”
“Our economy has bounced back since COVID, but more work needs to be done. I applaud Governor Evers’ focus on building our economy and workforce as we begin the new legislative session.”
“As a member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board, I recognize that economic development and workforce opportunities for hardworking Wisconsinites are the key to moving our state forward. This means giving new businesses the tools to succeed, funding job training opportunities, and addressing the supply chain challenges that impede Wisconsin’s economic growth and drive up costs for our working families.”
“I’m proud to continue my work supporting economic and workforce development in the Coulee Region and across Wisconsin. From developing workforce training programs to fostering greater connections between our schools and local businesses, we have much to do to make Wisconsin an even better place to work, live, and play.”
Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua)
“This evening Governor Evers delivered his annual State of the State Address. The Governor addressed several things, the state of Wisconsin’s infrastructure, the state’s workforce, mental health resources, what we can do protect our natural resources, and the current fiscal position of the state.”
“Wisconsin’s infrastructure is improving thanks to fiscally responsible budgeting, and historic investments in the state’s transportation budget by Legislative Republicans. I am proud to have supported the 2021-2023 Wisconsin State Budget that invested nearly $300 million in funding for the repair of Wisconsin’s roads and bridges.”
“Governor Evers also discussed the state of Wisconsin’s workforce. Wisconsin currently has the highest number of people employed in the history of the state. I will continue to advocate for the state’s Youth Apprenticeship, and Registered Apprenticeship programs. Going forward we will have to invest in childcare, making sure Wisconsin families and workers have access to this vital resource.”
“I applaud the Governor for bringing up the state’s mental health crisis. However, he failed to mention that his administration has a severe backlog in issuing licenses to professional workers in the state. The issue with the licensing backlog at the Department of Safety and Professional Services needs to be addressed by the Governor.”
“As Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Environment I am looking forward to working on legislation, and administrative rules that go through my committee so that we can be sure Wisconsin residents have access to clean, safe drinking water. I will continue to advocate for programs like Farmland Preservation, and cover crop grants that are proven to reduce runoff, and protect Wisconsin’s groundwater.”
“The State of Wisconsin is in excellent fiscal shape, and I am eager to get to work on the next biennial budget. Thanks to responsible budgeting proposed by Legislative Republicans we have a record surplus, and record balance in the state’s rainy day fund. I would like some of the surplus to be sent back to Wisconsin communities and residents, in the form of local government aid and a tax cut.”
Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse)
“Governor Evers highlighted his many accomplishments of the previous four years and the progress made on critical issues in spite of the challenges faced during COVID-19. He highlighted the successful funding programs to bolster our small businesses, the emergency funding to local governments, and the healthy fiscal climate in the state.
“The Governor is right, the time is now to work together to address the issues we are facing moving forward. The strategic investments put forward for education, childcare, and infrastructure are exactly what our government needs to do to help local business and families be successful. The State of Wisconsin is facing a record $6.6 billion budget surplus and the Governor is putting forward a strong plan to invest in the areas which will most benefit our communities and our economy.”
“I am particularly proud of the Governor’s proposed investments in childcare and public education, addressing PFAS, bolstering shared revenue, and supporting small businesses. These are issues that rise to great importance in the Coulee Region. I was happy to hear that the Governor is responding to the needs of our community.”
Sen. Patrick Testin (R)
“Wisconsin can’t lead from the middle. Our state’s tax climate is ranked 27th in the country, yet Governor Evers refuses to embrace the flat tax – a meaningful reform. This comes as no surprise from a Governor who proposed more than $1 billion in new taxes and fees in each of his last two budgets. Governor Evers can talk the talk on economic development, but doesn’t walk the walk. He continues to waive state law to pay people to stay home during a labor shortage, his licensing agency’s inefficient management kept thousands of workers on the sidelines over the past year, and he brags about helping small businesses rebound from the shutdown that he forced on them. This is unacceptable.
In addition, for the second straight year, Governor Evers exercised his right to remain silent and failed to meaningfully address the issue of violent crime. With Milwaukee seeing a record number of homicides in 2022, it’s past time for the Governor to take this issue seriously. We need meaningful bail reform.”
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R)
“We are pleased to see the Governor recognized the fact that Wisconsin is in a great fiscal position, due to the responsible budgets the Legislature has put forward. We also like the statement that we need to stay prudent and invest taxpayer dollars reasonably.”
“In spite of his claim to remain prudent with our expenditures, the Governor seems intent to spend people’s money to massively expand government. The projected surplus is not a slush fund, we need to work together to return these funds to provide tax relief to all of Wisconsin’s hard working families!”