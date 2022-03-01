Reaction to President Biden's State of the Union Speech

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Following the president's State of the Union speech Tuesday night, lawmakers and political leaders gave their assessment of what he had to say.
Here are a look at their comments in full.
Sen. Ron Johnson
“In spite of President Biden’s inaugural speech promise that his number one goal was to unify and heal our nation, today, America is even further divided due to his mismanagement of the economy, our southern border, foreign policy, and COVID-19.
”His failure to direct federal health agencies to research and recommend early treatment has cost hundreds of thousands of lives. His coercive mandates and other actions failed to end the pandemic – more people have died of COVID-19 under his watch than under the previous administration – but they have exacerbated our societal divide, keeping schools closed, firing front-line workers for making their own health care decisions, and shuttering businesses.
“The massive deficit spending he promoted and signed into law sparked 7.5% inflation, a level we haven’t experienced in forty years. In spite of his promise not to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000, everyone should realize that inflation IS the Democrat’s tax on the middle class. It hurts the very people Democrats purport to represent – seniors on a fixed income and individuals at the lower end of the income spectrum. President Biden’s solution? Even more deficit spending on a laundry list of liberal programs.
“In addition, President Biden dismantled all of the previous administration’s programs and agreements that had stopped the flow of Unaccompanied Children and Families exploiting our asylum laws. He stopped building the wall, costing Americans more to NOT build the wall that it would have cost to simply complete it. The result is over 1.2 million immigrants who entered illegally in 2021 and have been dispersed throughout America. And now he claims he wants to secure the border? Does he think the American people aren’t paying attention?
“All of these policy failures have weakened America and, combined with the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan, have emboldened our enemies by tempting them to take advantage of the current situation. It’s heartbreaking to watch what is happening in Ukraine. America should pray for President Zelensky and for the Ukrainian people who just want to live in peace and freedom.
“The fact that President Biden seems oblivious to the harm his administration and policies have caused to Americans ensures that he will not change course and his failures will continue. Unfortunately, the State of the Union is not good, and it will not improve with President Biden and Democrats in total control of the federal government.”
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:
“Biden’s speech showed he fails to grasp the hurt his policies have caused American families. He did not take responsibility for his failures, offered no real solutions to the many crises Americans are facing, and instead doubled down on his disastrous and polarizing agenda. Americans are struggling and Biden once again ignored them. Republicans will hold Biden and Democrats accountable in November.”
Rep. Ron Kind:
“President Biden sent a powerful message to the world tonight that the United States and our allies continue to stand with the Ukrainian people against Putin's unprovoked attack. In times like these, it's clear there's far more that unites us as Americans rather than divides us as we join together in strong support of Ukraine and democracy everywhere.
"I was also glad to hear more about the President's plans to lower costs for families across the country while furthering a historically strong economic recovery and how we can continue to build a better America. Despite the challenges we face, our nation has made significant strides in the last year as we saw the American Rescue Plan working to boost our economy, millions of Americans get fully vaccinated, and now the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helping to rebuild Wisconsin, improve broadband access, and more.
"We must come together - not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans - to build on this progress. To that end, I’m committed to finding common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make life better for all Wisconsinites.”
Sen. Tina Smith:
“Tonight, President Biden met the moment by bringing the country together, unified in support of Ukraine against an autocratic leader. And President Biden reminded us that here at home, our economy is dramatically stronger than when he entered office one year ago. Thanks to his leadership and the hard work and resilience of American workers and businesses, more than six million Americans have gone back to work, real incomes for families have gone up, and our economy is seeing the fastest economic growth since 1984.
“I appreciated the President’s candor that despite all the progress we’ve made, we have a lot of work left to do. Families across Minnesota and the country are struggling with rising costs, but President Biden laid out a clear plan to tackle the issues Americans are facing right now. From lowering prescription drug prices, to childcare costs, energy costs and more, the President’s plans will work to give everyone a fair shot.
“I look forward to continue working alongside President Biden to build a better country for all of us.”