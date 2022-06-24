Reaction to the Roe v. Wade decision

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Reaction to the Supreme Court's decison to overturn Roe v. Wade came quickly from politicians in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Here are some of their comments in their entirety. As they are received, we'll update this story.
WI Lt. Gov. and Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes:
“Like it does for so many Americans, this decision hits close to home for me. I might not be here today if Roe v. Wade hadn’t allowed my mother to make the best decision for her health and safety.
“This decision will punish women and cost people their lives. The American people deserve elected leaders who will go to the mat to protect our basic freedoms and that’s what I intend to do. It’s past time to abolish the filibuster and make Roe the law of the land.”
WI State Treasurer and Senate Candidate Sarah Godlewski:
“Today, millions of women and families in Wisconsin and across America are waking up to this devastating news: we no longer have the right to make our own health care decisions. It’s time to act, to mobilize, and to take back our rights and freedoms. Ron Johnson and the Republicans won’t stop until abortion is banned, doctors are criminalized, and women are punished in every corner of America. This is personal for me, I do not want my generation or the next generation to have fewer rights. When I’m elected to the Senate, reproductive freedom will be a priority not an afterthought.”
Rep. Ron Kind, WI 3rd Congressional Dist.:
"For nearly half a century, women have been able to make personal decisions about their reproductive health, their lives, and their futures without interference from the government. Removing this fundamental right will have devastating consequences for women and families across the nation. Today's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that millions of women will be living with fewer freedoms than their mothers and grandmothers, and puts every American's right to privacy on shaky ground. We can't go backwards. Last year I voted to codify Roe v. Wade and the Senate must act with urgency to do the same.”
US Senator Tina Smith (D-MN):
“This is a terrible day for America. Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
“For almost 50 years, American women have had the freedom and constitutional right to make their own decisions about abortion. This right respected individual autonomy and the capacity of people to make good, moral decisions about abortion. This activist Supreme Court—and the Republican Senators and President who put them there—have gutted that right, because they think they know better than American women, whose lives and stories they will never know. How dare they?
“The Republicans who brought us to this point are dramatically outside the mainstream of American views, and they need to explain why they believe they should have this power over women. In the meantime, I won’t stop until safe, reliable access to abortion care is again a guaranteed right.”
US Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI):
“Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed. This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life. Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion, and respect for the broad range of views that people hold.”
Derrick Van Orden, Republican WI 3rd Congressional candidate:
“I believe that every child is a child of God, and today's decision is a major milestone for the sanctity of life."
US Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI):
“An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back, we will move forward.”
My statement on today's decision. pic.twitter.com/cweY1sIBao— Tim Michels (@michelsforgov) June 24, 2022
One day, we will all look back on Roe v. Wade as one of the U.S. Supreme Court’s most egregious cases that allowed the killing of more than 60 million babies over nearly half a century.— Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) June 24, 2022
Today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of SCOTUS—women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian justices.— Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) June 24, 2022
Today the Supreme Court’s extremist majority showed its true colors — trading away basic rights and freedoms for a backwards, dystopian vision that the majority of Americans DON’T want. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6L2w39ZPN0— Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) June 24, 2022
What the Supreme Court just did is an outrage. A woman has a right to make her own health care choices choices. From now until November, we fight.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 24, 2022